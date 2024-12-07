MIRI, Dec 7 — A 16-year-old boy died while another motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after their motorcycles were involved in an accident with a car at Jalan Kuala Lawas in Lawas last night.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the deceased, identified as Nazirul Fitri Lizam, died on the spot while the driver of the car was unhurt.

“The other motorcyclist, identified as Mohammad Tarmimie Mohd Taip, 22, was taken to the hospital for further treatment,” it said in a statement.

The deceased’s body was already in the police vehicle when the Bomba team arrived at the scene at 10.15pm, after receiving a call on the matter at 10.05pm. — The Borneo Post