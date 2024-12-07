KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met yesterday with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and two state lawmakers linked to corruption claims.

Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun confirmed that the meeting took place at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya, but insisted it was routine discussion.

“It was just a normal meeting,” he was quoted as saying to Malaysiakini.

Masidi is among the lawmakers implicated. The other at the meeting was Sabah Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Datuk Ariffin Arif.

Last month, Malaysiakini released a series of videos alleging bribery in the award of state mining concessions involving Masidi, Hajiji, and other state lawmakers.

Hajiji has rejected the allegations, portraying them as a smear campaign to destabilise his state administration.

Anwar previously insisted that there will be no cover-up in the investigations.