JERTIH, Dec 7 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is organising the Ihsan MADANI Sales Programme, offering daily necessities at low prices for flood victims.

Its chairman, Aminuddin Zulkipli, said the initiative is an extension of the Agro MADANI Sales Programme, which was implemented during the northeast monsoon season.

“Today, we are holding this sale at the AgroBazar Pasar Tani Kekal (PTK) Nyiur Tujuh, featuring various fresh produce items with discounts between 10 and 30 per cent. For example, local beef is sold at only RM19.90 per kilogramme.

“The programme’s offerings have been expanded to include controlled goods, fresh produce and selected essential items,” he told a press conference after officiating the Ihsan MADANI Sales Walkabout Programme today.

He added that PTK Nyiur Tujuh is the only PTK facility affected by the flood disaster to date.

Aminuddin further said that FAMA plans to expand the Ihsan MADANI Sales Programme to other states.

“This initiative can help alleviate the high cost of living, especially for flood victims, and assist the local community in obtaining essential goods at affordable prices,” he said.

He also said that FAMA entrepreneurs from the Klang Valley contributed RM15,000 worth of food items, which were handed over to the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) for distribution in Terengganu.

In another development, Aminuddin said the National Disaster Management Agency would increase its order of food aid kits from the initial 60,000 prepared by FAMA due to the growing number of flood victims in affected states.