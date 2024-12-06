KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali agreed with the Pulau Batu Puteh Royal Commission of Inquiry’s (RCI) recommendation to investigate former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a declassified report released yesterday, the RCI recommended a criminal probe into Dr Mahathir’s handling of sovereignty issues regarding Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge.

“I agree with the recommendation of the RCI,” local daily The Star quoted Apandi as saying when contacted.

Apandi, who was among those who pushed for the Pulau Batu Puteh RCI, had expressed his readiness to be called for his testimony back in January.

The 238-page RCI report proposed investigating Dr Mahathir for cheating under Sections 415(b), 417, and 418 of the Penal Code, linked to the loss of Batu Puteh to Singapore.

This issue stems from the 2018 decision by Dr Mahathir who headed the first Pakatan Harapan government to withdraw Malaysia’s application to review the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Pulau Batu Puteh.

In 2008, the ICJ ruled Batu Puteh belonged to Singapore, Middle Rocks to Malaysia, and South Ledge’s ownership would depend on territorial waters delimitation.

The Pulau Batu Puteh RCI did not recommend filing a civil suit against the 99-year-old Dr Mahathir for misfeasance in public office due to the six-year limitation period for such actions.

It also declined to suggest that Malaysia submit a fresh request for interpretation to the International Court of Justice, despite the option being available.