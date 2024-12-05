KOTA KINABALU, Dec 5 — a mild magnitude 2.7 earthquake occurred around Tawau at 4.54am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported the earthquake on its Facebook page.

According to MetMalaysia, the epicentre of the earthquake was 4.5 degrees North and 118.1 degrees East at a depth of 10km.

“The earthquake occurred 17km north of Tawau,” said MetMalaysia.

The department said tremors were felt around Tawau.

It also called on residents who felt the tremors due to the earthquake to fill out a quick questionnaire at: https://forms.gle/BuhTW8K4B8op9rRx6.

According to EarthquakeList, the last time the area experienced an earthquake was on Sept 27 at 2.53pm, when a magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck 19km from Tawau. — The Borneo Post