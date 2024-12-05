KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Malaysia currently employs 2,470,781 low-skilled foreign workers, as of September 30 this year, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong revealed in a written parliamentary reply yesterday.

Sim emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that foreign workers make up no more than 15 per cent of the nation’s total workforce.

“The Human Resources Ministry’s stance is in line with government policies under the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025, which mandated that the ceiling number of foreign workers should not exceed 15 per cent of the country’s total workforce,” he said.

To adhere to this policy, Putrajaya has reaffirmed its decision to freeze approvals for new foreign workers, effective March 18 last year. It will also implement a multi-tier levy mechanism across all sectors, except farming and agriculture, beginning January 1, 2025.

The ministry is also promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to cultivate a skilled Malaysian workforce and transition industries from labour-intensive operations to high-value sectors.

Sim added that the government will review the minimum wage rate to attract more Malaysians to fill low-paying positions currently dominated by foreign workers.

The breakdown of foreign workers by sector is as follows:

• Manufacturing: 771,327 workers

• Construction: 698,407 workers

• Services: 448,572 workers

• Farming: 266,600 workers

• Agriculture: 183,086 workers

• Foreign domestic workers: 102,037 workers

• Mining and Quarrying: 752 workers