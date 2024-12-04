KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has today urged the government to intervene in a deal involving police reserve land in Taman Desa here.

She said the increasing population in Taman Desa signifies that the township will need more police personnel and a larger police station to ensure safety of the area, citing the Home Ministry’s disagreement to sell the Lot 54780.

“I kindly request your intervention in this matter to return the police reserve land to the Home Ministry for the construction of a police station,” Kok said in a statement here.

Kok said that the decision to sell the plot was made through a meeting dated June 27, 2024 by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Land Executive Committee (JKTWPKL).

In the deal, the committee agreed to approve the application for the alienation of police reserve land to the company Sinar Mantap Sdn Bhd a Lot 54780, covering an area of 0.86 acres in Taman Desa, for the purpose of building flats.

Kok said she was informed of the matter during a consultation meeting between the Kuala Lumpur mayor and KL MPs.

Citing a Parliamentary reply, she said the Home Ministry and police opposed selling the reserve land as they plan to develop the Brickfields Police Station there, currently operating in a rented private building.

In an April 3 letter to the Federal Land Commissioner, the Home Ministry also rejected a proposal to substitute two smaller lots, citing their unsuitability for the Danau Desa Police Station project.

Kok highlighted that 10 housing developments, comprising 8,229 units, will increase Taman Desa’s population to 70,000 within five years, necessitating proper urban planning and infrastructure.

It was reported in the news that the JKTWPKL had rejected the proposal to build a police station on a plot of land due to the proximity of the existing Taman Desa police station, located just 500 metres away.

Kok had in September discovered that the private company had received approval from the JKTWPKL to develop a condominium on the land that been designated as reserved for public purposes.



