CHUKAI, Dec 4 — A form four student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Felda Neram was feared drowned while swimming with 10 others in Sungai Neram here yesterday afternoon.

Terengganu Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM) Zone 2 commander Mohd Zailani Abdullah said in the incident around 4 pm, the male victim Mohd Yusuf Adnan, 16, was said to be swimming in the river with 10 friends before being swept away by strong currents.

“It is understood that the victim was bathing with his friends in the river before he was suddenly swept away. Some of his friends tried to save him but failed and the victim disappeared from sight,” he told Bernama.

He said as soon as an emergency call came in at 5.35 pm, 18 firefighters from the Cheneh fire and rescue station (BBP) and Chukai BBP Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) rushed to the location for search and rescue with the assistance of other teams including police.

Mohd Zailani said the ongoing search and rescue operation will continue until the victim is found. — Bernama