PENAMPANG, Dec 4 — Three criminals were killed in a shootout with the police in Beverly Hills in an incident at 9.13 pm yesterday.

Sabah Criminal Investigation Department (CID) head Datuk Azmi Abdul Rahim said the three male suspects were believed to be connected to various criminal activities, including a murder case.

“Acting on information, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (D9) of the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) raided a house on the first floor of an apartment.

“A shootout occurred between the three suspects and the raiding team, during which the suspects were killed,” he said when contacted today.

According to him, preliminary investigations found the three men are believed to be involved in several criminal cases, including murder, in Sarawak. — Bernama