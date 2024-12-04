KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — A planned signing between Malaysia and Singapore of a deal to create a special economic zone in the southern Malaysian state of Johor will likely be postponed to January, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The signing, originally planned for Dec 9 during the two countries’ annual leaders’ retreat, had to be called off after Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong contracted Covid-19 this week, Anwar told Dewan Rakyat.

On Tuesday, Wong said on Facebook he was self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 for the first time.

The Southeast Asian neighbours in January agreed to develop the SEZ in Johor, just north of Singapore, aiming to attract investment and free up the movement of goods and people.

Proposals for the project include a passport-free immigration clearance system, cooperation on renewable energy and simplifying business approvals. — Reuters