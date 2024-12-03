KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to adopt a firm stance in safeguarding the nation’s progress, steering clear of distractions from trivial politics and divisive racial or religious conflicts.

He said the police play a pivotal role in maintaining internal security, fostering an environment that supports economic growth, attracts investments, and allows Malaysians to live without fear.

“I urge the police leadership to take a firm stance as the nation demands change and improvement. We have the capability to progress, rather than being trapped in trivial politics or racial and religious strife that offer no benefit,” he said at the launch of the Independent Police Conduct Commission Friends and Collaborations (IPCC F&C) here today.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of maintaining a peaceful and well-managed nation, free from wasteful, arrogant, or oppressive practices that harm the public.

He reminded those in power not to misuse their authority or oppress others, underscoring the need for responsible leadership.

“I also urge the police leadership to adopt a zero-tolerance approach in ensuring justice and the nation’s well-being. For the sake of the people and the country, decisive action must be taken,” he added.

Anwar further highlighted the need to prioritise safeguarding the nation to achieve peace and accelerate development. He said robust economic growth could improve education and healthcare standards while positioning Malaysia as a leading hub for semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (AI).