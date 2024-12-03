KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) today said its members have launched several assistance programmes for customers affected by the recent floods across several states.

The relief measures include deferment of loan repayments, fee waivers for replacing lost or damaged banking documents, and special financing facilities to help individuals rebuild.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can also access the Disaster Relief Facility (DRF) to support the resumption of their operations after the floods, it said.

“Customers in flood-affected areas are encouraged to refer to announcements from their respective banks for detailed guidance on applying for flood relief assistance.

“Information will be prominently displayed on the banks’ official channels, including branches, websites, online banking platforms, and social media accounts,” it said in a statement today.

Banks have also implemented measures to ensure continuous access to essential banking services, with information on alternative branches provided at affected locations.

ABM also advised customers to contact their banks directly through official channels and to avoid third-party scammers claiming to represent the banks.

Last weeks, monsoonal rains caused nearly 150,000 people in nine states to be displaced by severe floods, which experts say could be worst in decades.

Although the number of evacuees fell under 100,000 today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today warned of a monsoon surge from December 8-14 in the eastern part of the peninsula, which could renew flooding.