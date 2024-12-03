KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today announced that the government has established the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) to improve transparency, accountability, and public trust in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Saifuddin said the IPCC was formed to address public expectations and enhance the integrity and efficiency of the police force, despite its long history of achievements.

“PDRM, with a history spanning 217 years, has achieved numerous successes. However, with the evolving needs and expectations of the public regarding service delivery and integrity, the IPCC was established to address these demands.

“Its purpose is to enhance the efficiency and integrity of PDRM, particularly in handling public complaints,” he told reporters during the launch of the Independent Police Conduct Commission Friends and Collaborations (IPCC F&C) initiative here today.

Saifuddin revealed that, to date, the IPCC has conducted 195 visits to PDRM facilities, including six state police contingents (IPK), and held engagement sessions with police leadership.

He said the IPCC has also finalised the drafting of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and regulations under Section 46 of Act 839, which empowers the minister to create rules to enforce the Act. These procedures include guidelines for handling cases involving sexual crimes, serious injuries, and deaths.

“Currently, the IPCC has completed drafting SOPs and regulations that interpret the powers granted to the minister under Section 46. This provision allows the minister to exercise certain powers, and the IPCC prepares the relevant regulations, including those concerning deaths in custody,” he said.

The minister said the IPCC has received 529 complaints so far. Cases involving abuse of power or corruption are referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), while criminal matters are handed over to the police, with complaints categorised based on jurisdiction.

He also highlighted several recommendations made by the IPCC to improve PDRM’s operations, including enhancing procurement methods to ensure value for money and reviewing the assignment of officers to align with their primary roles in investigations, intelligence, and public security.

“Additionally, the IPCC has emphasised improving the welfare of police officers through engagement sessions and roundtable discussions with experts from various fields,” Saifuddin said.

He added that the IPCC has developed the Complaint and Investigation Management System (SPEACS) to streamline the management of complaints, improve investigation coordination, and organise data collection more efficiently.



