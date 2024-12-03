KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) decreased to 99,823 as of tonight, compared to 112,455 yesterday afternoon, with Kelantan still recording the highest number of evacuees.

However, the flood situation in three states — Pahang, Perak and Johor — worsened, with an increase in evacuees reported as of 8pm, while all PPS in Negeri Sembilan have been completely closed.

The death toll from the floods rose to seven after a man who was reported missing when his motorcycle was swept away by currents was found drowned at an oil palm plantation in Felda Kerteh 3, Dungun, Terengganu, yesterday.

In Kelantan, as of 8pm, the number of flood victims continued to decline to 62,507 individuals from 19,482 families housed in 169 PPS, compared to 71,004 victims in the afternoon.

According to the Disaster Info Portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Pasir Mas remains the district with the highest number of victims at 27,595, followed by Tumpat (21,070), Kota Baru (1,421), Pasir Puteh (3,997), Kuala Krai (3,025), Bachok (3,355), Machang (1,618), and Tanah Merah (426).

The Kelantan Drainage and Irrigation Department’s flood portal reported that only two major rivers remain above the danger level, though they are receding: Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang (10.34 metres) and Sungai Golok in Tumpat (4.03 metres).

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees at PPS in eight districts also dropped to 26,693 in 150 PPS last night, compared to 30,682 yesterday afternoon.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JBPNT) reported that Dungun still has the highest number of evacuees at 8,363 in 32 PPS, followed by Kuala Nerus (6,626 evacuees, 17 PPS), Besut (4,671 evacuees, 40 PPS), and Kuala Terengganu (3,891 evacuees, 12 PPS). Other affected districts are Hulu Terengganu (1,136 evacuees, 21 PPS), Setiu (841 evacuees, 15 PPS), Marang (685 evacuees, nine PPS), and Kemaman (480 evacuees, four PPS).

Meanwhile, river water levels at three monitoring stations — Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Jeram, Kuala Nerus, and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu — remain above the danger mark. Three others — Sungai Dungun at Jerangau Bridge in Dungun, Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit in Setiu, and Sungai Terengganu at the Terengganu Museum in Kuala Terengganu — have exceeded the warning level and are on an upward trend.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims decreased to 7,143 from 2,176 families tonight, down from 7,383 individuals from 2,234 families yesterday afternoon. They are housed in 42 PPS across five affected districts.

The deputy director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said in a statement that Kota Setar continues to record the highest number of evacuees at 3,987 from 1,203 families, followed by Kubang Pasu (2,025 evacuees from 642 families), Pokok Sena (574 evacuees from 171 families), Padang Terap (311 evacuees from 89 families), and Sik (246 evacuees from 71 families).

In Perlis, the number of evacuees also declined to 43 last night, all housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Arau PPS. In Melaka, only Jasin remains affected, with two PPS open, housing 161 evacuees from 42 families.

Meanwhile, in Negeri Sembilan, all PPS have been closed, with the last 74 evacuees from 22 families at a PPS in Kuala Pilah having returned home yesterday evening.

In contrast, Pahang recorded an increase in flood victims last night, with 1,745 evacuees from 572 families in 22 PPS, up from 1,607 evacuees from 526 families this afternoon.

According to the JKM Disaster Info Portal, 1,719 evacuees are housed in 20 PPS in Raub, while 13 evacuees are at one PPS each in Jerantut and Lipis.

In Perak, a spokesman of the District Disaster Management Committee said the number of flood victims also rose last night to 607 evacuees from 184 families in 10 PPS, compared to 588 evacuees from 174 families yesterday afternoon.

Perak Tengah is the latest district to be hit by floods, with two PPS opened in Bota and Kampung Gajah. Evacuation and registration efforts for victims are ongoing. Other affected districts include Larut, Matang and Selama, Kinta, Hilir Perak, and Kampar.

In Johor, flooding returned to Tangkak, bringing the total number of evacuees in the state to 924 from 264 families last night, up from 921 this afternoon. They are housed in 18 PPS.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani stated that 878 evacuees from 251 families in Segamat remain in 17 PPS, while the remaining 46 evacuees from 13 families in Tangkak are housed in a PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Penghulu Long.

He added that the Balai Raya Kampung Jabi PPS in Segamat was closed at 4pm after all evacuees were allowed to return home. — Bernama