PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 –– Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged civil servants to improve their performance in line with the salary increment effective this month, following the implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

He said that while the government acknowledges the fairness of these advancements, there is still a need for continued improvement in performance as the public expects better services from the civil service.

“Congratulations to those who have received their promotions. However, as I have emphasised, while this is a fair and just move, I expect everyone to ensure that their performance continues to improve.

“We must always strive for better performance as the people expect more,” Anwar said during his speech at the monthly gathering with staff of the Prime Minister's Department here today.

He also said that there are several measures in place for Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar to introduce reforms in the civil service.

He said that efforts to improve should be visible not only at the top levels but also within ministries where the public interact with government services directly.

“I believe that with this spirit, even though performance is good, we must always strive for improvement.

“As I often mention, in the context of Islamic understanding, excellence must always be pursued in actions, and we should never be complacent with praise and recognition,” he added.

Previously, it was reported that 85 per cent of civil servants had already signed up for the SSPA option, four days before the deadline last Friday.

The implementation of the SSPA, which replaced the Malaysian Remuneration Scheme (SSM) starting December 1, 2024, has resulted in the highest salary adjustment for the implementation group, reaching up to 42.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the top management group saw a 7 per cent increase.