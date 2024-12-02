SHAH ALAM, Dec 2 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) concluded its seventh annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday, under newly elected leadership, signalling its determination to reclaim Putrajaya in the next general election.

The assembly followed a critical party election, bringing significant leadership changes aimed at bolstering Bersatu’s strategy and appeal to voters.

Amid tensions within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition — particularly PAS’ opposition to the proposed “poster boy” for the 16th general election (GE16) — the meeting became a rallying point for delegates to reaffirm their support for Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives for the party’s annual general meeting at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam November 30, 2024. — Picture By Firdaus Latif

Here are three key takeaways from this year’s assembly:

1. Recapturing Putrajaya

From the outset, delegates and top leaders shared a unified goal: to reclaim the federal government after GE16, which must be held before 2028.

“We are the government in waiting,” newly appointed Youth chief Muhammad Hilman Idham declared on the AGM’s opening day.

The sentiment grew as supreme council members, including Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Muhyiddin, echoed this objective in their speeches.

Grassroots support appeared solid. Khairul Haniza Ibrahim, Kuala Pilah Bersatu’s deputy division chief, told Malay Mail: “The goal and focus now is to take over the government and return to Putrajaya.”

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during the party’s annual general meeting at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam December 1, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

A prayer recited before the event sought PN’s success in GE16, prompting a resounding “Amin” from attendees.

In his closing speech, Hilman emphasised the urgency of the mission.

“If we are involved in a political party but are not aiming to win an election, what is the point? What is the point of wasting our time, energy, and effort to enter the electoral arena?” he said.

Muhyiddin, however, acknowledged the challenge ahead, especially in attracting non-Malay voters.

In his policy speech, he assured that the rights of non-Malays would be upheld should the party form a multiracial government in Putrajaya.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar attend the Bersatu annual general meeting at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam November 30, 2024. — Picture By Firdaus Latif

2. Muhyiddin’s position as PN’s “poster boy”

The assembly became a platform for Bersatu members to debate leadership within PN amid PAS’ calls for greater prominence.

Delegates strongly supported Muhyiddin as PN’s prime ministerial candidate, citing his leadership during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Tan Sri is the supreme commander of Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional,” Hilman said, drawing enthusiastic applause.

PAS, which holds 41 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, has proposed its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan for a key coalition role.

Meanwhile, PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has been floated as a potential prime ministerial candidate.

Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee speaks during the party’s annual general meeting at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam December 1, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Muhyiddin, in his keynote address, pledged to lead Bersatu in partnership with coalition allies to reclaim Putrajaya, while party vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee urged members to avoid public disputes over leadership, warning of its divisive optics.

“Where people conceal their weaknesses, we instead celebrate disagreements in the media. Where is our consensus in PN?” Kiandee asked.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the party’s annual general meeting at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam December 1, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

3. No factions within Bersatu

The AGM also addressed internal unity following the resignation of Tenggara division chief Hassan Rasid and 30 others over alleged poor leadership and transparency.

Hamzah dismissed these claims, asserting that Bersatu emerged stronger after a peaceful election.

“In elections, candidates naturally showcase their strengths. That doesn’t mean there’s division,” he said during a press conference.

Muhyiddin reiterated this in his speech, calling for unity.

“Let us not allow ourselves to be divided or turn against one another. Claims of factions or camps within our party are pure nonsense,” he said.