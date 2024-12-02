PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, was given an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Building, here today.

Xanana Gusmao, who arrived yesterday for his maiden visit to the country since assuming office in July last year, was received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim upon his arrival at the venue at 9am before the national anthems of both countries were played.

He then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial).

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet members, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

Xanana Gusmao and Anwar then departed for a meeting to discuss bilateral relations and potential cooperation between the two countries.

According to Wisma Putra, the topics expected to be discussed by the two leaders included trade and investment, the halal industry, education, capacity-building, and connectivity.

A joint press conference is slated to be held afterwards.

In 2023, the total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Timor-Leste was US$43.7 million (RM196.7 million).

Total exports from Malaysia to Timor-Leste in 2023 was recorded at US$43.3 million, while total import of products from Timor-Leste in 2023 amounted to US$0.4 million. — Bernama