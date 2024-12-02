PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government will provide additional allocation to repair schools, temporary evacuation centres (PPS) and other essential infrastructure damaged by the floods

He said as of mid-December, there have been reports indicating some improvement in certain areas, however, the situation has deteriorated in Pahang and Johor.

“When the floods subside, there will undoubtedly be the need for resources and responsibility to restore what has been affected. That is why we will allocate additional funding for repairing schools and other necessary facilities.

“As of mid-December, reports suggest some improvement, though the situation has worsened in Pahang and Johor which required nationwide readiness,” he said during his speech at the monthly gathering with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

He also said that government-linked corporations such as Khazanah Nasional, Petronas, and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), along with local banks, have taken proactive measures to help reduce the burden of the victims and to support relief actions.

He then called on private companies to contribute, not just financially but also through direct involvement in relief operations.

“In times like these, direct involvement from private entities is vital,” he said.

As of 4pm yesterday, the number of flood victims across 10 states surged to 147,162, involving 44,182 families who are currently housed in 676 PPS.

Data from the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reveals that the affected states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Pahang, Perak, Melaka, and Johor, with floods impacting 39 districts.

Kelantan remains the hardest-hit state, with 93,763 people from 29,135 families seeking refuge in 263 PPS across nine districts.

Terengganu follows closely, with 40,019 victims from 10,983 families taking shelter in 294 PPS in eight districts.