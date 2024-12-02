KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 –– Member of Parliament for Kepong, Lim Lip Eng, has criticised Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent proposal to create an “umbrella body” akin to Dong Zong to champion Malay-Bumiputera rights, questioning its necessity and the former prime minister’s understanding of existing frameworks.

In a statement issued today, Lim argued that Muhyiddin’s comparison with Dong Zong was misplaced, noting that the organisation solely focuses on safeguarding the right of Malaysian Chinese to learn their mother tongue in schools and does not address economic, social, or religious matters.

Lim highlighted that Bumiputera rights are already well-supported through various government policies and institutions, such as MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat), which facilitates Bumiputera education, business, and entrepreneurship.

“As a former prime minister, Muhyiddin had the authority and opportunity to enhance MARA’s effectiveness. Did he take any steps to make it work better? If MARA has shortcomings, why didn’t he address them during his tenure?” Lim questioned.

He further urged Muhyiddin to clarify which Bumiputera rights he believes remain unfulfilled and to specify gaps in MARA’s efforts that need to be addressed.

Lim criticised the proposal as vague and unnecessary, arguing that it distracts from addressing existing issues with practical solutions.