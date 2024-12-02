KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 –– A nine-year-old girl was found dead in her home in Kampung Gual To’Deh, a flood-affected area, yesterday, after her brother discovered her lying face-down and unconscious.

Her mother is believed to have suffered a stroke.

According to a report published in the New Straits Times today, the victim’s brother, Muhammad Denish Alfi Abd Talib, 14, recounted that his sister, Nur Iezarra, had complained of severe neck pain and cried uncontrollably around midnight on Saturday.

“She went to the bathroom at about 1.30am. I asked her if she wanted to sleep in the living room, but she seemed to be in pain and possibly having a seizure. I tried to help her by rubbing her body and telling her to stay calm,” he said.

Their mother, Yusnieta Mohd Lawi, 40, who was unwell, attempted to comfort Nur Iezarra by reciting Quranic verses before the girl appeared to fall asleep.

However, on Sunday morning, Muhammad Denish Alfi found his sister lying face down near their mother’s room and unresponsive until noon.

At 12.15pm, he tried to lift her and discovered her body was stiff.

When he turned to wake his mother, he realised she was unable to move, with her left arm limp, showing signs of a possible stroke.

He immediately contacted their father, Abd Talib Abdullah, 42, who was not at home, and sought assistance from villagers to call rescue services.

Pasir Mas district police chief Assistant Commissioner Kama Azural Mohamed confirmed receiving a report on the incident.

“Officers transported the victims, including the unconscious mother, to Pasir Mas Hospital using a truck due to flooding in the area.

“An examination revealed bruises on the victim’s lower cheek and right ear. The hospital confirmed the girl’s death at 8.30pm,” he said.