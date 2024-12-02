KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The government today tabled a Bill to amend the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Act 1998 or Act 589.

The proposed amendments seek to make changes to the composition of the commission, to expand the functions of the commission, to provide for the separation of roles of the chairman and the chief executive officer, to increase the monetary value of contracts which the commission may enter into and other related matters.

Clause 3 of the amendment Bill looks to amend Section 6 of the Act 589 whereby it states that there should be three members representing the federal government one of whom shall be the secretary-general of the ministry that is charged with the responsibility for communications and multimedia.

This clause also seeks to increase the maximum number of other members from five to seven members, and to provide that those appointed shall be those who have experience and knowledge in matters relating to communications and multimedia, finance, engineering, commerce, law, economics, public administration, competition and consumer protection, social science or any other suitable qualification as the minister may determine.

The amendment proposal will also ensure that the commission members shall not be an employee of the commission.

Another proposed amendment to Section 23 of the Act will give the commission autonomy to determine the conditions of service of its employees. Currently, the commission has to get their approval of the minister to make regulations with respect to the conditions of service of its employees.

A new section, Section 53A will be introduced into the Act to empower the commission to publish information on certain matters including on any civil or criminal proceedings undertaken by the commission and compounds issued.

These information include among others any civil action taken under any communications and multimedia law; and any civil or criminal proceedings brought under the law against persons and the outcome of such proceedings including settlement, whether in or out of court; and under any other law, whether Malaysian or non-Malaysian law against any persons and the outcome of such proceedings.