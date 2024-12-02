KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 2 — Both routes on Jalan Aring 8-Kenyir-Kuala Jeneris, along Jalan Tasik Kenyir near Hulu Terengganu, which were closed due to a landslide, have now been blocked with concrete barriers to prevent stubborn drivers from attempting to pass through the area.

Hulu Terengganu police chief DSP Zainul Mujahidin Mat Yudin said that this action was taken because authorities found that some drivers were still attempting to use the road despite clear road closure signs being posted.

"We found that some members of the public were stubbornly risking their safety by trying to use the road, even though part of it had collapsed. The police are very concerned about this, and we hope that with the concrete barriers placed by the Public Works Department (JKR) of Hulu Terengganu, no drivers will try to access the road," he told Bernama.

He added that the road is expected to remain closed for an extended period for repairs, as the landslide, which spans 100 metres, is quite severe.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media showing a four-wheel drive attempting to pass through the area, despite the land subsidence and landslides present.

In a separate development, Zainul Mujahidin reminded residents of Hulu Terengganu, particularly those living near hillside slopes and cliffs, to remain vigilant and alert to their surroundings during the Northeast Monsoon season.

"During rainy weather, if you notice a small waterfall appearing on a hillside that wasn't there before, residents should pay attention and report it to the relevant authorities, as well as evacuate to a temporary relief centre (PPS) or a safer area. This could indicate a potential landslide. It's not just flood situations that require evacuation," he said.

Last Friday, two siblings lost their lives while another was injured in a landslide that occurred at a house in Kampung Bukit Apit, Ajil, near Hulu Terengganu. — Bernama