KOTA BARU, Dec 1 — An elderly man had to be rushed to the clinic after a wasp stung him at his home in Kampung Bagus, Rantau Panjang here yesterday.

Rantau Panjang fire and rescue station chief Shapawi Stapa said the emergency call came in at 6.24pm before rushing to the location seven kilometres away.

He said the victim in his 60s, who did not choose to evacuate, was stung at his home and required urgent medical intervention as an allergic reaction could be fatal (or trigger hives).

“The firefighters, who arrived at the victim’s house, were hampered by the deep waters but with the help of villagers, the victim was brought out with a boat and lorry.

“He was then rushed to the Gual Tinggi health clinic. The rescue operation ended at 8.35 pm,” he said when contacted today.

The man was not the only one in troubled waters as another incident stirred earlier at the same village: a call at 5.53 m rang the alarm bells at the Rantau Panjang fire brigade which sent firefighters rushing to save a 19-year-old woman who was rendered unconscious after a fall.

According to him, the victim who had also chosen to not evacuate, fell down the stairs of her house while frolicking with four friends.

“Firefighters, using a lorry in the deep waters, moved the victim to the Gual Tinggi health clinic for treatment and the Bomba mission ended at 8.35 pm today,” he said. — Bernama