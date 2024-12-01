KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A man was discovered dead with stab wounds at a home in Taman Bahagia, Jalan Murni, Senai, Johor, earlier today.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee confirmed that the police received a call at approximately 11.42am from a local male resident.

“The man’s body was found covered in blood within the living room,” Tan said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victim, a 67-year-old local man, lived alone.

A physical examination of the body showed wounds, believed to have been inflicted with a sharp object.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, Tan said.

He also urged members of the public with any information related to the case to contact the investigating officer, ASP Nur Aniyah Bt Ismail, at 013-9792526 or reach the Kulai District Police headquarters at 07-6632222.