KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A former contestant of a local television comedy reality show, arrested recently on suspicion of raping a woman in her 20s, has been granted police bail.

Johor Baru South District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, confirmed the release when contacted by national daily Berita Harian today.

“The suspect was released on police bail two days ago, pending further instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers,” he said.

The 40-something-year-old suspect was previously remanded for five days starting November 29 to assist the investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of five to 20 years and whipping.