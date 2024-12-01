TANAH MERAH, Dec 1 — Twelve students from Kampung Bendang Baru, Nibong, who are set to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination on Monday, were rescued and evacuated by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) after being stranded due to flooding since yesterday.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said that he, along with officers and personnel from the Tanah Merah police headquarters (IPD), launched a rescue operation to assist six female and six male students, all of whom were affected by the floods in the village.

“These students were supposed to sit for their SPM exams at Sekolah Menengah Ugama (SMU) Arab Darul Ulum Jedok. They had returned home from their dormitory last Thursday, only to be stranded due to the floods,” he told Bernama, here, today.

“We rescued and transported them to the school’s dormitory today to ensure they could adequately prepare for their exams,” Mohd Haki added.

He also said that he and his team had waded through floodwaters for three kilometres, using two boats to carry out the rescue operation.

“The water level rose above two metres, rendering the village road accessible only by boat,” he said.

“We also evacuated a university student who had returned to the village for the semester break last Saturday and was scheduled to report back tomorrow.

Meanwhile, SPM candidate Norlina Mat Selleh, 17, shared that the flood had been a challenging ordeal, particularly as she prepared for her crucial exam.

“The flood disrupted my focus and added pressure. It was difficult to concentrate on my studies,” she said.

Another student, Nurul Izzah Mohd Amran, expressed gratitude to the villagers and the police for assisting in her safe return to the dormitory, ensuring she could sit for her exam. — Bernama