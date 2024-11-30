KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A 49-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at a restaurant in a Cheras shopping centre yesterday, police confirmed.

The victim, a cashier at the establishment, sustained multiple stab wounds and was reported to have died en route to the hospital.

Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan said the attack occurred between 3pm and 4pm.

Seven individuals, colleagues of the victim, have been detained for questioning as part of the investigation.

“The police received information regarding an incident where a woman was stabbed with a knife... she died en route to the hospital,” he said.

Although there were four to five stab wounds, the weapon used has not been recovered.

“Police are still tracing witnesses and investigating the motive behind the murder,” Aidil added.

The victim’s body has been sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for a post-mortem examination.