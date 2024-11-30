ALOR SETAR, Nov 30 — The official residence of the Kedah Menteri Besar at Seri Mentaloon, near here, has also been affected by the floods currently impacting the state.

The Kedah Menteri Besar’s special officer, Helmi Khalid, said the compound of the residence was inundated early this morning by water from Sungai Anak Bukit, located behind Seri Mentaloon.

“Water initially entered the staff quarters near the riverbank before rising further, flooding the living room, kitchen and dining area. Currently, the water level in the kitchen has reached 0.5 metres.

“For now, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and his family are still staying in the two-storey official residence,” he said.

Another view o the flooding of the official Kedah Menteri Besar's residence. — Picture via Facebook/Zulkifli Yahaya

He added that the surau, Melur Hall and Seri Mentaloon Hall within the residence’s compound remain unaffected by the flooding.

“This is not the first time Seri Mentaloon has been inundated. It also happened during the major floods in 2010, and the floods last September caused water to overflow into the official residence, but the current situation is worse,” he said. — Bernama