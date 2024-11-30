KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — No shooting incident took place in Ampang, Selangor, last night, despite claims circulating on social media.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail, confirmed to Utusan Malaysia that no gunfire was exchanged between officers and suspects.

Instead, he said the incident, which occurred around 10pm, involved police pursuing a suspect.

The 47-year-old man, driving a silver Proton Waja, had failed to stop when instructed by officers on patrol.

“The suspect was arrested to assist in the investigation, and a press statement will be issued later,” he said.

He added the man was found in possession of a toy pistol, and a urine test revealed he was positive for drugs.

Earlier, a TikTok user uploaded a video claiming a shooting had occurred between the police and criminals.

The video, filmed in Taman Mulia Jaya, Ampang, alleged that six gunshots were fired, and two suspects had fled the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code.