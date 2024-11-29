KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Three cats were reported to have been killed at the Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT) campus in Setapak, police said today.

According to Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail, a security guard reported the discovery on Nov 17 after being notified by students.

“The cats were found dead and bloodied near a flight of stairs to the dormitory in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement.

He said an investigation has been opened under Section 428 of the Penal Code for the crime of mischief by killing an animal, which is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Previous videos of the cats on social media alleged that the animals were stabbed through their skulls, horrifying viewers.