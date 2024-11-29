KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said all federal ministers’ leave have been cancelled to ensure every government resource is available to deal with the country’s floods.

He said it was critical that all ministers be involved in assisting the flood mitigation efforts in parts of Malaysia hit by flooding.

“All ministers are instructed to continue their duties and head to the affected areas,” he was reported as saying by New Straits Times.

Anwar also confirmed that this meant previously approved leave for his ministers was now revoked.

Earlier, the government activated federal Centralised Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) to coordinate rescue operations and manage flood victims, as severe flooding affects eight states across Malaysia.

As of 6am on Friday, 80,589 victims have been displaced due to floods nationwide, with 467 temporary relief centres activated.

So far, four deaths have been recorded across Kelantan, Terengganu, and Sarawak.

Experts are warning that this year’s flood could be the most severe in recent memory, due in part to unusual weather phenomenon.

Recommended reading:

Don’t panic! All the steps, apps, numbers you need for Malaysia’s flood season

When it rains, it pours: Experts warn heatwave in Malaysia could give way to bigger floods

Times Malaysia was hit hard by severe floods that took lives and caused billions in damage