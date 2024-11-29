IPOH, Nov 29 — The Perak government today announced a two-month salary bonus for the state’s civil servants for their dedication and sacrifice in the service.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who made the announcement when tabling the state’s Budget 2025 at at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today, said the payment for the special financial assistance will be made on December 20.

“The state government appreciates the sacrifices and contributions of state civil servants as a pillar of the government’s administrative affairs.

“In appreciation of their unwavering dedication in carrying out the entrusted duties, I hereby announce the special financial assistance to all civil servants under the administration of the state government including state exco, ex-officio, state-appointed teachers, Orang Besar Jajahan and daily part-time workers,” he said.

Saarani said that the two-month special financial assistance will be based on their respective basic salaries for November.

He also added that the payment will be extended to all village chiefs appointed before December 15 this year at the rate of RM400 per person.