SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 –– A total of 117 people from 29 families have been evacuated to two temporary flood relief centres in Klang after heavy rainfall caused flooding in their residential areas.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the relief centre at MPKK Bukit Kapar Hall, which opened at 8pm yesterday, is housing 21 evacuees.

“The relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Binjai, which began operations at 12.15am is sheltering 96 people.

“Both centres are accommodating residents from the Kapar and Meru areas,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that four fire and rescue stations, Kapar, Bukit Jelutong, Dengkil, and Subang Jaya, have been mobilised to monitor and manage flood operations in the affected areas. –– Bernama