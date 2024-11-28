BANDAR PERMAISURI, Nov 28 –– A total of 32 roads involving both federal and state roads in Terengganu have been closed as of 10am today due to worsening flood conditions.

The Terengganu State Public Works Department (JKR) in a report today announced that all the roads were completely closed to all vehicles after being flooded to a depth of more than 0.76 metres (m).

“This involves 12 roads in the Hulu Terengganu district, including Jalan Bukit Perah-Kuala Kejir in Kampung Jak and Kuala Kejir, Jalan Simpang Gaung-Sungai Tong in Kampung Teris, Jalan Utama Bukit Diman-Tersat in Kampung Pengkalan Ajal and Jalan Aring 8-Kuala Jeneris in Kampung Pasir Dula.

“In addition, six roads are closed in the Setiu district including Jalan Chalok in Kampung Lubok Panjang and Jalan Kampung Bukit in Kampung Bukit. Meanwhile, five roads each were closed in the Kemaman and Dungun districts, including four in Besut,” the report said.

The report said 13 roads, five in Setiu, Hulu Terengganu (three), Besut (two), and one each in Kemaman, Marang and Dungun, which were flooded with water between 0.35m and 0.75m, were closed to light vehicles.

It also said that only Jalan Kenyir-Aring at Kilometre 87-89 in Hulu Terengganu had experienced a sunken section so far.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning of continuous rain at dangerous levels throughout the state of Terengganu until Friday, starting yesterday. –– Bernama.