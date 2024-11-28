ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 28 — Police arrested a teen girl for allegedly throwing a Molotov Cocktail that caused a car to catch fire in Taman Damai Jaya, Skudai here yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said police acted on a report from a 39-year-old man, whose parked car was destroyed inside his home.

“The incident happened at 3 am when the victim was at his Taman Damai Jaya home and noticed that his car, which was parked inside his house, was on fire from a hand-thrown flammable incendiary device.

“Acting on information, a team of policemen from the Nusa Bestari station and district Criminal Investigation Division (CID) managed to apprehend a 17-year-old female suspect in the district here at 3.50 am,” he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan said a routine check showed that the suspect had no previous criminal record and a urine test returned negative for drug abuse.

He said the police seized several items from the suspect, including two glass bottles, two threat notices, a container containing petrol and a dark blue car.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect had received payment from an unlicensed money lending syndicate to make criminal threats by setting fire to the victim’s home.

“The victim was targetted as he is believed to have failed to repay the loan payment to the syndicate,” he said.

Kumarasan said the suspect is remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) until December 2.

He said police have initiated investigations under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage and Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.





