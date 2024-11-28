SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — A 15-year-old girl from Singapore, who was later found in Malaysia in connection with an alleged kidnapping case, left the country on her own volition, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The Strait Times reported that the girl, a Chinese national, was reported missing by her father when she failed to attend school on November 25.

The Singapore police received a missing person report at about 2.15pm on the same day, the news report stated.

SPF’s preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had voluntarily left Singapore and crossed into Malaysia through the Woodlands Checkpoint on November 24, prior to the missing person report being made.

The girl’s father, a 48-year-old Chinese national, alerted authorities in Johor, Malaysia, after receiving no word from his daughter.

This led to a joint investigation between Singapore and Malaysian police.

On November 26, a raid was carried out in Kuantan, Pahang, where the girl was found. A 22-year-old man was arrested during the raid, and several items, including mobile phones and clothing, were seized.

Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar confirmed that the suspect is being investigated for kidnapping, sexual assault, and trafficking of children.

He emphasised that the authorities are continuing to probe the motive behind the incident and urged the public to refrain from speculation, encouraging them to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation.

The girl is set to undergo a medical check-up, and the suspect remains in police remand until December 2.