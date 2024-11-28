ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 28 –– The Johor government has maintained that it has never deliberately persecuted the businesses of Islamic organisations in the state, including those of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), unless it has been proven to be against the officially mandated teachings.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said that investigations conducted by the police and the Mufti’s Department found that GISBH were using their businesses for deviant teachings.

He said the state government took action against the organisation after discovering that there were instances of neglect involving children and women.

“We have met the children who are up to 18 years old at the Social Welfare Department building, where some of them were used as forced labour.

“Islam has never taught its followers to mistreat women. We have not even touched on the allegations of sexual harassment, where police investigations have found that it has happened,” he said at the Johor state legislative assembly session in Kota Iskandar here today.

Mohd Fared (BN-Semerah) was responding to a supplementary question by Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup) regarding efforts made by the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) in addressing the issue of deviant teachings and also child neglect as well as forced labour in the state.

Mohd Fared said guidelines pertaining to issues related to heretical and deviant teachings have been discussed at a committee at the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) meeting on August 23.

He pointed out that the committee’s role is to identify issues of deviant teachings that have arisen in the state and recommend immediate action.

“The authorities will play a role from the perspective of restoring faith, Shariah law and also legal action at the federal level,” he said.

Based in that, Mohd Fared said the state government has always insisted that any religious teacher who wants to share knowledge in Johor must first obtain a certificate and also respect the laws.

He advised those interested in sharing their religious knowledge in Johor to apply for certification.

“There are cases where certain individuals apply for certification, but refuse to appear when called for an interview. They give the excuse that they are already popular and are featured on television or in newspapers.

“No matter how famous you are, the conditions of certification must still be complied with,” he said.

On Monday, Johor became the latest state to ban the teachings, beliefs, and practices of GISBH followers, in line with the ruling by the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia.

Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad was reported to have said that the GISBH movement was found to be contradictory to Islamic teachings and faith.

He said the decision has been presented to the Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail and is being gazetted, allowing enforcement action to be carried out soon.

Previously, Perlis, Selangor, Pahang, Sabah, Melaka, and Penang issued fatwas, declaring the teachings of GISBH as deviant and unlawful.