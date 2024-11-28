KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 –– The number of flood victims in Malaysia has surged to 37,189 people from 11,385 families across six states, with 322 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) opened as of 9.32am today.

Kelantan is the worst affected, with 30,582 victims from 9,223 families housed in 157 PPS across nine districts. Other impacted states include Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Perak, and Johor, according to a report by national news agency Bernama today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commended the improved management and coordination of preparations for the north-east monsoon (MTL) this year.

He credited Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) for streamlining efforts between federal and state agencies to prioritise the safety and welfare of affected residents.

“I thank the deputy prime minister 1 and Nadma, along with all the machinery, including state governments, for their cooperation and better preparations this year,” Anwar said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The MTL season, which is expected to last until March, continues to pose challenges, but Anwar expressed gratitude to all parties involved in ensuring readiness and response to the floods.