JOHOR BARU, Nov 28 — Police have arrested a former reality show contestant to assist investigations into the alleged rape of a woman who is in her 20s.

The suspect, who currently works as an event host, was believed to be a former contestant for the popular Raja Lawak comedy programme on Astro.

Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed the suspect's arrest.

He said the suspect, who is in his 40s, was arrested early this morning.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape,” he said when contacted today.

Raub said police have been granted a five-day remand order to investigate the suspect until December 2.