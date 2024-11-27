KOTA KINABALU, Nov 27 — Sabah state government retirees will receive a one-off bonus of RM1,000 next year, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor announced today.

Some 13,000 civil service pensioners will receive the bonus before Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the end of March next year.

Hajiji said the government made the decision after considering requests from retirees and acknowledging their dedicated service over the years.

“In the previous budget presentation, only civil servants received a bonus. I feel it’s unfair not to extend this bonus to state government retirees who have long served the state,” he said during the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Sabah Government Workers’ Cooperative Berhad (KOPEKS) at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) today.

This announcement follows the state Budget presented on November 15, where state Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the government has agreed to provide a special financial assistance equivalent to one month’s salary, or a minimum of RM3,000, to all Sabah state public civil servants, including contract and daily paid workers.

This assistance would benefit some 18,949 personnel, with a financial cost of RM68.48 million to be disbursed in January.