KOTA BARU, Nov 27 — Flooding across nine districts in Kelantan has displaced 8,838 residents as of 2.43pm, with Pasir Mas reporting the highest number of evacuees at 1,634. This is followed by Kota Baru (1,561) and Pasir Puteh (1,386), according to Sinar Harian.

Rantau Panjang is said to be nearly paralysed as its main access roads are submerged, with only heavy vehicles able to navigate the area.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed with the Malay daily that heavy vehicles could still pass as of 1.00pm and assured ongoing monitoring of the situation.

Earlier, a viral Facebook post claimed Rantau Panjang was at a standstill, with water levels reaching 10.59 metres, surpassing the danger mark of 8 metres.

While the flood situation remains under control, Mohd Yusoff urged residents in low-lying areas to evacuate early to avoid complications during rescue operations, especially as waters rise and currents intensify.