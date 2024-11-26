SHAH ALAM, Nov 26 — A total of 13 flood mitigation projects, with a combined allocation of RM493.5 million, are currently being implemented in Klang to reduce the risk of flooding in the district.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim, said two of these projects, valued at RM359.7 million, are funded by the federal government, while the remaining 11, amounting to RM133.8 million, are financed by the state government.

He said the Flood Mitigation Plans (RTB) for Sungai Klang in Section 25 Shah Alam, as well as for Sungai Kapar Kecil and Sungai Kapar Besar, are underway under federal funding.

“For the state-funded projects, seven are already in the implementation phase, including the Sungai Kandis RTB (Phase 2), Sungai Rasau RTB (Phase 2), and the drainage system upgrade at Taman Melawis,” he said.

“In addition, four projects are in the pre-implementation phase, including the RTB at Sungai Batu Enam Sementa and drainage system upgrades at Batu 4 Jalan Kapar and Taman Klang Utama Phase 2,” he added.

Izham was responding to a question from Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh (PN-Sementa) about the latest updates on flood mitigation projects in the Klang district. — Bernama