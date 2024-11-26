KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yusoof today said the number of loan shark cases so far this year was 777 as of October.

He said the department pre-emptively conducted a nine-day special operation from November 4 to 12 nationwide, which resulted in the arrest of 361 people suspected of being involved in illegal money-lending activity.

“The arrested individuals held various roles, such as money lenders, debt collectors, customer service officers, money transfer agents, mule account holders, paint throwers, and distributors of flyers and posters,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He said 136 investigation papers have been opened in connection with these arrests, and to date, 25 cases involving 41 individuals have resulted in prosecution.

The remaining cases are still under investigation under Sections 5(2), 29AA, and 29B of the Money Lenders Act 1951

He said police also seized various

“During the raids, a range of items and documents suspected to be linked to loan shark activities were seized.

“These included 361 mobile phones, 399 ATM cards, nine computer sets, 10 laptops, 30 cheques, three iPads, 22 sets of SSM/company business licences, nine bags, one television, three sets of keys, 1,439 loan cards, 250 banner ties, 814 name cards, 269 loan agreements, 13 company stamps, 15 bank receipts, four passports, 38 notebooks, 11 vehicles, one set of flyers, two modems, 247 sets of borrower information files, 14 SIM cards, one hammer, one wire cutter, one packet of nails, one packet of cable ties, one roll of wire, 40 advertising banners, two helmets and one printer,” he said.

He also said they seized RM12,994.00 in cash.