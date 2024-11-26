SEOUL, Nov 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated Malaysia’s stance that every country has the right to strengthen its national defence, but that does not mean they have the right to engage in provocations or threats against other countries.

In this context, he said Malaysia strongly condemns the actions of North Korea, which launched a ballistic missile in October, threatening the security of South Korea.

“For me, every country has the right to conduct any programme to strengthen its national defence, but not the right to engage in provocations.

“This is because such actions will only escalate regional tensions,” he told the Malaysian media on the last day of his visit to South Korea, here today.

The three-day visit, which began last Sunday, was at the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

According to local media reports, the South Korean military claimed that North Korea had launched several short-range ballistic missiles earlier this month, marking the second such launch by the country against South Korea.

Last month, North Korea also conducted a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the most advanced and powerful solid-fuel missile in its arsenal.

Meanwhile, Anwar also expressed Malaysia’s support for President Yoon’s vision of reunifying the Korean Peninsula.

This stance was positively welcomed by President Yoon during their second bilateral meeting.

“President Yoon also thanked us and expressed his appreciation for our support in moving towards Korean reunification. Rather than continuing with hostility and conflict, it is better for them to work towards unification,” he said. — Bernama