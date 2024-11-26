KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Pastor N. Deanesh, 53, was charged at the magistrates court today with murdering his mother, Catherine Daniel, before putting her body in a freezer at their home in Taman OUG here.

According to The Star, Deanesh, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, acknowledged the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code when it was read out to him.

No plea was recorded as the matter will be transferred to the High Court.

The charge carries a potential death sentence or imprisonment of up to 40 years, along with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Daniel’s body was discovered on Nov 12 after Deanesh called the police to surrender.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa previously said Deanesh had confessed to murdering his mother in 2021 and that he did so to “send her to heaven”.

According to a source before, the woman was punched to death before her body was wrapped in a towel and plastic sheets and stuffed in a freezer.