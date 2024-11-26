ALOR SETAR, Nov 26 — A security guard from a private security company was sentenced to one year in prison and fined RM4,500 by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to stealing RM200,000 in cash from his employer last week.

Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor also imposed an additional one-year prison sentence on Muhd Fairul Fizree Abdul Hamid, 38, if he fails to pay the fine.

Yesterday, in the same court, the accused who was charged along with two colleagues, pleaded guilty to stealing the RM200,000 from his employer, Kawal Wiramas Sdn Bhd, near the traffic lights at Taman Kristal here at 10.34am on November 19.

However, the sentence for Muhd Fairul Fizree was delivered today, after the evidence was not presented in court yesterday.

The other two accused, Mohamad Zul Hilmi Ahmad, 37, and Muhammad Fadzli Yaakub, 28, pleaded not guilty and requested a trial.

All three were charged under Section 381 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison and a fine.

Earlier, lawyer Mohd Khairul Afizuddin Ramli representing Muhd Fairul Fizree’s requested a lenient sentence, as his client, who is unmarried, is responsible for caring for his sister, a kidney patient.

However, deputy public prosecutor R. Jayasri called for a deterrent sentence, as this would serve as a lesson to the accused and the public. — Bernama