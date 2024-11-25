KUCHING, Nov 25 — Sarawak is set to finalise the sale and purchase agreement for MASwings, a subsidiary regional airline of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), by next month, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the establishment of a Sarawak-owned airline is aimed at promoting the state to the business community as well as to tourists.

“With a well-developed airport, the entire ecosystem in Sarawak will be in place, allowing us to be competitive with other destinations.

“This goal is set to be achieved by 2035 while we continue to make progress in other areas of development,” he said when speaking at the Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM) Sarawak annual dinner here tonight.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have said that negotiations between MASwings and the Sarawak government were ongoing for the acquisition.

He also said negotiations regarding the purchase of shares in MASwings were also underway with MAG and Khazanah Nasional Bhd. — Bernama