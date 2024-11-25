KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Police have arrested a man in Jalan Klang Lama here for allegedly abusing a cat by dragging it with a rope tied around its neck.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the 43-year-old suspect was arrested at his residence by a team from Brickfields district police headquarters at 6.10 pm yesterday.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 428 of the Penal Code. A remand application has been made under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to facilitate further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999 or Brickfields police hotline at 03-22979222 or the nearest police station.

A nine-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media over the past two days, drawing widespread reactions. Malaysian Animal Association president Arie Dwi Andika also offered a reward of RM3,000 to any key witness.

Meanwhile, Rusdi said the suspect in a case involving the murder of his mother, whose body was stored in a freezer, will be charged in a Kuala Lumpur Court tomorrow.

“A total of 13 witness statements have been recorded to assist in the investigation. The investigation papers were referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers today, and they have approved the charge against the suspect under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Earlier, media reports said the 53-year-old man’s actions were discovered after his residence in Taman OUG here was inspected by police responding to a call from him at around 9 am.

He had reportedly contacted the emergency line due to feeling unwell and informed the responding team about his mother’s body being kept in the freezer, suspected to have been murdered in 2021. — Bernama