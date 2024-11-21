KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The woman found frozen in a freezer in Taman OUG died of “ chest injuries due to blunt trauma”, police said today.

According to The Star, Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said this was confirmed following an autopsy on the body.

“As of now, nine statements have been recorded to assist the investigation. There is currently no set timeline regarding the murder, as we are awaiting the full post-mortem report,” he was quoted as saying.

The body of the 53-year-old woman was discovered on Nov 12 after the suspect, her son, called the police to surrender.

Rosdi previously said the man had confessed to murdering his mother in 2021 and that he did so to “send her to heaven”.

According to a source before, the woman was punched to death before her body was wrapped in a towel and plastic sheets and stuffed in a freezer.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.