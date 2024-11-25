ALOR SETAR, Nov 25 — The company appointed to develop Sanglang Port in Kubang Pasu has submitted its infrastructure development proposal to the Ministry of Transport (MOT), said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said that the company and the appointed consultants are currently refining the development proposal for the port, including considerations related to the location and suitable upstream and downstream activities to be carried out in the area.

“The Sanglang Port development proposal is currently being improved based on feedback received from the ministry,” he said when replying to a question from Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir (PN-Kota Siputeh) in the state assembly here today.

Muhammad Sanusi added that the Kedah Economic Planning Division (BPEN) has conducted several rounds of discussions and technical meetings to evaluate the suitability of the location and the type of development proposed by the company, and the final decision is expected to be made by the end of this year.

He said the Sanglang Port development has been listed as one of the state government’s priority projects to drive economic growth, with the goal of achieving ‘The Greater Kedah’ vision by 2050.

He said the project will be developed through a private sector initiative with the construction of a landbridge cargo port, which will serve as a shortcut between the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, benefiting both countries, as its terminal gateway connects Malaysia (Sanglang) and Thailand (Songkhla).

“In addition, the proposed port will serve as a feeder port to complement the capacity needs of Penang Port. Sanglang Port will also function as a hub for new energy based on ammonia and hydrogen,” he added.

He further explained that the port development aims to enhance growth and economic development in the western coastal area of Kubang Pasu, which is currently dominated by agriculture and fisheries activities.

“We hope the proposed port development will receive support and approval from the federal government, as its benefits will significantly contribute to the economic growth of both the state and the nation,” he said. — Bernama